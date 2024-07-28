Edinburgh's Olympians - the Team GB athletes flying the flag for the Capital in Paris

World-class performers across a huge range of sports will compete on the grandest stage of them all in the hope of achieving immortality through medals.

And while the sportsmen and women will be representing Great Britain, we like to think those athletes from Edinburgh will keep their home city in mind throughout.

Here are eight athletes from the Capital competing as part of Team GB.

1 . Josh Kerr The 29-year-old runner is a double world champion over 1500 metres and won bronze in the Tokyo games | Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images

2 . Jake Wightman The 30-year-old struck gold at the 2022 Athletics World Championships. He'll be competing in the men's 800m | Getty Images

3 . Seonaid McIntosh Britain's most successful shooter of all-time will represent Team GB in Paris. She has won five World Cup medals in her career at the age of just 28. | Getty Images

4 . Keanna MacInnes The 22-year-old has already won the inaugural under-23 European Championship gold medal in the 100 and 200 metre butterfly events and heads to Paris hoping to collect more honours. | Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images