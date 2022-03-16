Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The crash happened in the Capital’s Potterrow near the junctions with West Nicholson Street and Crichton Street shortly before 2.30pm.

Police were called to the scene at 2.25pm and remain at the scene.

Traffic is building on Edinburgh's Potterrow after a car crash

An eyewitness who arrived at the scene after the crash said it looked as if two cars were involved.

He said: “I’m not quite sure what could have happened for the cars to end up how they did but to me it looks like two cars have crashed into each other.

”I was walking past on my lunchtime walk and I saw that traffic was getting really heavy on the road and did wonder what had happened.

"I hope everyone involved is safe and okay.”

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.

