Edinburgh’s long-delayed new eye hospital must be included in a package of new projects due to be given the go-ahead later this year, Lothian MSPs from across the political spectrum have said.

The replacement for the existing Princess Alexandra Eye Pavilion, which was declared not fit for purpose a decade ago, is currently on hold because of a freeze on major capital spending projects imposed by the Scottish Government in December last year

The current Princess Alexandra Eye Pavilion was declared not fit for purpose in 2014.

But the government now plans to bring forward a revised infrastructure investment plan later in the year, with fewer projects able to be financed.

Lothian MSPs, including Conservative Miles Briggs and Labour’s Sarah Boyack, met Health Secretary Neil Gray earlier this week, along with with patients’ representatives to discuss the promised eye hospital.

Mr Briggs said the new hospital should be seen as a strategic health investment for Edinburgh and the whole South East Scotland area. He said: “We need to make sure it is included in options now being considered by Ministers when they take decisions on the revised infrastructure investment plan. It is clear that this might be the last opportunity to get the green light to progress a new Eye Hospital in this parliament.”

Sylvia Paton, of patient campaign group Keep Edinburgh Eye Pavilion (KEEP), said the meeting with Mr Gray had been positive up to a a point. “He very much agreed we do need a new eye hospital. However, it was the same old, same old about how funding would be difficult and there were no guarantees.”

Also attending the meeting were Edinburgh Southern Labour MSP Daniel Johnson, Edinburgh Northern & Leith SNP MSP Ben Macpherson, Edinburgh Pentlands SNP MSP Gordon Macdonald and Lothian Tory MSP Sue Webber.

Mr Briggs said the Health Secretary had acknowledged the problems with the existing hospital building. “He was quite open in saying he understands the current hospital is not fit for purpose and needs replaced. There was no argument saying a new hospital isn't needed, it's how it can be delivered.”

But he said the latest review of projects was not expected to produce any results until September at the earliest.

Ms Boyack said: “It’s critical that the revised infrastructure plan includes the Eye Pavillion and that NHS Lothian are given the green light to restart the project.

“The longer this project is on the waiting list, the more expensive it will be, so we urgently need the Scottish Government to give it the go-ahead. We can’t continue with the SNP Government’s flip flopping and delays with this vital project.”