3 . Lothian Road

Plans to turn Lothian Road into a "boulevard" will have to be rethought because of the decision to close the Bridges corridor to through traffic. With The Mound also closed, Lothian Road is the only major north-south through route in the city centre. The Bridges closure is expected to leave 400-500 vehicles per hour looking for an alternative north-south road. The blueprint acknowledges more street space will be needed for buses and general traffic on Lothian Road as a result. But it says: "Nevertheless, the Lothian Road project can still bring forward substantial improvements in conditions for walking/wheeling and cycling, protection of buses from delays, and for example a much better connection between Festival Square and the Usher Hall/Theatre Quarter." Delays of up to eight minutes are expected for buses due to the increased traffic. Photo: City council