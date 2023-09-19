Edinburgh's South Bridge closed in both directions as police attend to crash
Police have urged people in Edinburgh to avoid a city centre street which has been closed after a crash.
Police were called to South Bridge at around 5.15pm following reports of the incident, which has prompted a large emergency services response. A witness reported having seen ‘six police cars and several officers’ in the area.
"The road is closed just after the junction with Chambers Street so cars coming down Chambers Street can’t turn left. It looks like it is closed up until it turns into North Bridge. There’s a road closed sign and lots of police tape. There are around seven or so police officers guarding it as well,” he said.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called at around 5.15pm to reports of a collision. The road is currently closed and emergency services are at the scene.” Police have asked people to avoid the area and use alternative areas. Bus diversions are also in place