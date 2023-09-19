News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month

Edinburgh's South Bridge closed in both directions as police attend to crash

The road has been cordoned off with police tape
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 19th Sep 2023, 18:44 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 18:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police have urged people in Edinburgh to avoid a city centre street which has been closed after a crash.

Police were called to South Bridge at around 5.15pm following reports of the incident, which has prompted a large emergency services response. A witness reported having seen ‘six police cars and several officers’ in the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The road is closed just after the junction with Chambers Street so cars coming down Chambers Street can’t turn left. It looks like it is closed up until it turns into North Bridge. There’s a road closed sign and lots of police tape. There are around seven or so police officers guarding it as well,” he said.

Most Popular
Edinburgh's South Bridge is currently closed due to a crashEdinburgh's South Bridge is currently closed due to a crash
Edinburgh's South Bridge is currently closed due to a crash

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called at around 5.15pm to reports of a collision. The road is currently closed and emergency services are at the scene.” Police have asked people to avoid the area and use alternative areas. Bus diversions are also in place