The road has been cordoned off with police tape

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have urged people in Edinburgh to avoid a city centre street which has been closed after a crash.

Police were called to South Bridge at around 5.15pm following reports of the incident, which has prompted a large emergency services response. A witness reported having seen ‘six police cars and several officers’ in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The road is closed just after the junction with Chambers Street so cars coming down Chambers Street can’t turn left. It looks like it is closed up until it turns into North Bridge. There’s a road closed sign and lots of police tape. There are around seven or so police officers guarding it as well,” he said.

Edinburgh's South Bridge is currently closed due to a crash