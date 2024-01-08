News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh's Willowbrae Road crash sees man taken to hospital and road closed for hours

The road was closed for six hours
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 8th Jan 2024, 16:46 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 16:46 GMT
A man has been taken to hospital following a serious three car crash in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to Willowbrae Road in the city at around 6.10pm on Sunday, January 7. The road was closed while investigations were carried out and reopened around six hours later.

One man was taken to hospital by ambulance. His condition is currently unknown.

Police were called to Edinburgh's Willowbrae Road after reports of a crashPolice were called to Edinburgh's Willowbrae Road after reports of a crash
Police were called to Edinburgh's Willowbrae Road after reports of a crash

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Around 6.10pm on Sunday, January 7, police received a report of a three vehicle crash on Willowbrae Road, Edinburgh. Emergency services attended and one man was taken to hospital by ambulance. The road remained closed for around six hours."

