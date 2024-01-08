Edinburgh's Willowbrae Road crash sees man taken to hospital and road closed for hours
The road was closed for six hours
Emergency services were called to Willowbrae Road in the city at around 6.10pm on Sunday, January 7. The road was closed while investigations were carried out and reopened around six hours later.
One man was taken to hospital by ambulance. His condition is currently unknown.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Around 6.10pm on Sunday, January 7, police received a report of a three vehicle crash on Willowbrae Road, Edinburgh. Emergency services attended and one man was taken to hospital by ambulance. The road remained closed for around six hours."