A man has been taken to hospital following a serious three car crash in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to Willowbrae Road in the city at around 6.10pm on Sunday, January 7. The road was closed while investigations were carried out and reopened around six hours later.

One man was taken to hospital by ambulance. His condition is currently unknown.

Police were called to Edinburgh's Willowbrae Road after reports of a crash