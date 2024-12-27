National World

Latest figures on the performance of Scottish pupils have been described as “very worrying” after only two in five S4 students gained a key qualification in maths.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Statistics published by the Commission on School Reform showed that, while three-quarters of S4 pupils passed their National 5 English this year, only 40 per cent of the year group gained an A-C qualification at this level for maths.

Former First Minister and one-time Education Minister Lord (Jack) McConnell said improving pass rates for Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) subjects was "of critical national importance".

Only two in five S4 students passed National 5 maths with A-C | National World

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lord McConnell, chairman of think tank Reform Scotland and a former secondary school maths teacher, said: "It is very worrying that less than half of Scotland's 16-year-olds have this essential maths qualification."

He spoke out as a new report by the Commission - an independent group of education experts set up by Reform Scotland - on attainment in maths and science subjects in Scotland was published.

When looking at the total S4 cohort, it found just over a quarter (25.9 per cent) of the total year group passed the most popular science subject, biology, at National 5 level in 2024 - down from 27.9 per cent in 2015.

Meanwhile, 22.5 per cent of all fourth years managed to pass National 5 chemistry this year, compared with 24.4 per cent in 2015, with 17.9 per cent gaining a National 5 qualification in physics in 2024, down from 21.1 per cent in 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For computing science, fewer than one in 10 (9.8 per cent) of all S4 students passed this subject at National 5 in 2025, a decrease from 12.2 per cent in 2015.

The Scottish Government stressed that not all pupils will sit their National 5 exams while they are in S4.

But Lord McConnell spoke out about the importance of Stem education for Scotland's future, saying: "If our economic future is to be based around industries like renewable energy and health sciences, improving our pass rates in mathematics and the sciences is a matter of critical national importance.

"The deficit in our Stem pass rates revealed by this research is not good enough."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow Commission member Carole Ford , a former headteacher of Kilmarnock Academy and former principal teacher of maths, said the data was "some of the most important, if worrying" that it had published in recent years.

Adding that it provided "a 'real world' perspective of how our pupils are doing", she claimed the results of the international Pisa survey in 2023 had already shown that "our outcomes in maths and science were very poor".

But she said the new data "lays bare that we have a mountain to climb".

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "If the position was as the Commission suggests, we would share their concern; however, not all pupils take their Nat 5s in S4."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added that 68.2 per cent of pupils who sat National 5 maths in 2024 had passed, with the pass rate up by 5.7 percentage points from the previous year.

"When pupils undertake their national qualifications is decided by pupils, parents and teachers at individual school level," they said.

"They are best-placed to determine the correct pathway for each young person and this flexibility and child-centred approach has been a key feature of Curriculum for Excellence for many years.

"One of the most important aspects of such decisions is that young people are entered at the level of qualification at which they have the best chance of achieving success."