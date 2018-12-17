Edinburgh voted best city for students to live and learn

With its vibrant food and drink scene, its historic setting and buckets of culture, its no surprise that Edinburgh has been named the best city in the UK for students to live and study.

The Capital tops the survey that considered which city was best for budget-conscious undergraduates and was compiled by student accommodation provider, Liberty Living, ranking ahead of Coventry, Manchester, Glasgow and Sheffield.

Based on the experience of existing students and how they choose to spend their money and time, the survey found that vicinity to charity shops and budget supermarkets as well as cost of university gym membership, the cost of alcohol in local pubs and fast food factored highly.

With a large number of vintage and charity shops across the city and 13 low-cost supermarkets, Edinburgh pipped other university cities to the post - although tellingly, the cost of accommodation was not included in the survey.

And at only £7.75 for a burger on average, the city was a clear winner for students and their families hoping to keep a rein on their purse strings.

Alison Callender, head of sales at Liberty Living, said: “Balancing the books is a vital part of student living, so we thought it was important to look at which city was offering the best value for budget student lifestyle.

“We know from our residents what a great city it is to live and learn in, but people may be surprised at just how many options there are for budget living in the city.”

