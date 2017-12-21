In pictures: First look at brand new Boroughmuir High School

IT comes with a new rooftop social area, outdoor dining space, soundproof dance theatre, recording studio and new classrooms, each with touch-screen interactive boards.

Not some posh tech company or business. But the nearly complete Boroughmuir High School of the future, which will soon become pupils’ canal-side seat of study.

Picture: Jon Savage

And this group of students got a VIP first glance at what awaits them.

Surrounding the full height open-plan atrium are a number of “break-out” spaces allowing pupils of all ages to socialise, study or hold meetings together. So called “pods” in the canteen area will also give the pupils a chance to cut down on lengthy lunchtime queues to spend more time together.

Teachers and pupils will also be able to take advantage of expansive city views in a specially created “growing lab” on the roof.

S5 pupil Sacha Mcmillan, 16, said: “The way we learn in modern day has changed and that means the purpose of our old school has changed – it is pieced together whereas the new building is exactly what you need for modern learning.”

The school will house up to 1,165 pupils and will replace the current building at the nearby Bruntsfield site. The build, which has been plagued by delays since work started in November 2014, is all-but complete with contractors remaining on site until January to pick up any “snagging” issues.

