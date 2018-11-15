Violence in schools now seen as ‘just part of the job’

THE fact that the EIS and Unison survey shows such disturbingly high levels of violence is shocking but sadly not surprising.

The unions have been raising these issues with the city council for a long time now.

We absolutely acknowledge the need to address the underlying issues behind the statistics.

For the sake of staff and pupils we really do need to “Get it Right for Every Child”. But we cannot address the deeper, structural issues until we get on top of the basic problem facing teachers and pupil support assistants on a daily basis.

The recommendations we have put forward are basic, simple things that ought to be happening in every school already. In many schools they already do, but not consistently enough and not well enough. Until we address this, staff won’t have the capacity to look at more complex issues.

When someone collapses in front of you with a heart attack, that is not the time to start talking about obesity, smoking and lifestyle – that’s the time to start CPR.

The recommendations we have put forward are the CPR we need now, or the sticking plaster to stop the haemorrhaging.

Once that is dealt with we can begin to correct the bigger problems.

The recommendations include creating a culture where all staff feel their health and well-being is paramount and violence against staff is treated seriously, and not seen as an inevitable part of the job; a clear procedure for management to follow when there has been a violent incident involving staff in school; and a review of criteria for placing children in special schools and schools being properly staffed.