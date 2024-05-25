Despite our recent round of unfortunate weather, it helps to remember that the summer is quickly approaching.

And for most of us, that means an opportunity to get out and explore the outdoors. Although the Scottish climate provides few certainties, the natural beauty of our landscapes can be taken for granted.

Edinburgh boasts countless scenic places where you can truly feel at one with nature - but some of the most well-trodden spots are rammed with tourists and do not offer the tranquillity we seek.

So if you are looking for some alternative beauty spots to make use of those rare warm days we relish so much, the Evening News has eight places in mind which are guaranteed to delight lovers of the outdoors.

1 . Cramond Beach Cramond Beach is a perfect place for a tranquil walk

2 . Dean Village Dean Village is an oasis of calm in the heart of the city.

3 . Lauriston Castle Gardens The 30-acre site is a popular spot for a summer stroll

4 . Corstrophine Hill Located in the west of the city, Corstorphine Hill offers tranquil wooded walks and stunning city views.