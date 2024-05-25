Eight Edinburgh beauty spots you must check out this summer from Blackford Hill to Cramond Beach

By Jamie Saunderson
Published 25th May 2024, 04:45 BST

Many will hope to explore the outdoors this summer.

Despite our recent round of unfortunate weather, it helps to remember that the summer is quickly approaching.

And for most of us, that means an opportunity to get out and explore the outdoors. Although the Scottish climate provides few certainties, the natural beauty of our landscapes can be taken for granted.

Edinburgh boasts countless scenic places where you can truly feel at one with nature - but some of the most well-trodden spots are rammed with tourists and do not offer the tranquillity we seek.

So if you are looking for some alternative beauty spots to make use of those rare warm days we relish so much, the Evening News has eight places in mind which are guaranteed to delight lovers of the outdoors.

Cramond Beach is a perfect place for a tranquil walk

1. Cramond Beach

Dean Village is an oasis of calm in the heart of the city.

2. Dean Village

The 30-acre site is a popular spot for a summer stroll

3. Lauriston Castle Gardens

The 30-acre site is a popular spot for a summer stroll Photo: Emma Henderson flickr

Located in the west of the city, Corstorphine Hill offers tranquil wooded walks and stunning city views.

4. Corstrophine Hill

Located in the west of the city, Corstorphine Hill offers tranquil wooded walks and stunning city views.

