17-year-old passenger pronounced dead after Boghead Roundabout crash involving car and HGV
A 17-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene after a crash involving a Volkswagen Polo and a HGV at Boghead Roundabout near Bathgate on Monday night.
Emergency services - including five ambulances and a critical care paramedic rushed to the scene around 11.50pm on Monday 9 June. However, a 17-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The 20-year-old male driver and an 18-year-old female passenger were rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.
The 17-year-old female’s next of kin have been informed and formal identification has taken place.
The circumstances surrounding the incident have been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.
Inspector Ben Legge, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “Enquiries are continuing to understand the full circumstances of what happened. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the young girl who died.
“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.
“The road re-opened around 4pm on Tuesday, 10 June. I would like to thank members of the public for their patience while we carried our investigation at the scene.”
Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3775 of Monday, 9 June, 2025.
