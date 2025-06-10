A major West Lothian road remains closed more than 16 hours after a crash involving an HGV and a car.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the Boghead roundabout near Bathgate at around 11.50pm on Monday, June 9, after a serious crash involving a Volkswagen Polo and an HGV.

As of 3.50pm on Tuesday, June 10, the A706 between Whitburn and the Boghead roundabout remains closed, with police still on the scene more than 16 hours after the incident was first reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police Scotland said that the nature of the incident meant that it would be referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner but did not give any further details.

The Boghall roundabout has been closed for hours | National World

Traffic is currently being diverted away from the scene. The busy road is one of the main commuter roads for those looking to access Bathgate or the M8 at Junction 4.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Extensive enquiries are ongoing following a road crash between a Volkswagen Polo and an HGV, which took place at Boghead Roundabout, Bathgate, around 11.50pm on Monday, June 9.

“There is an ongoing police investigation into the crash. The circumstances surrounding the incident have been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.”