A major commuting route was closed until late on Tuesday evening - finally reopening 19 hours after a serious crash.

Emergency services were called to an incident at the Boghead Roundabout near Bathgate on Monday, 9 June at 11.50pm after a serious crash involving a Volkswagen Polo and an HGV. The road was closed as late as 6pm, however it had re-opened by 7pm on Tuesday.

Police said that extensive enquiries were underway to understand the circumstances around the crash but is currently unknown if anyone has been injured.

The Boghall roundabout has been closed for hours | National World

Police Scotland also said that the nature of the incident meant that it would be referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner but did not give any further details.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Extensive enquiries are ongoing following a road crash between a Volkswagen Polo and an HGV, which took place at Boghead Roundabout, Bathgate, around 11.50pm on Monday, June 9.

“There is an ongoing police investigation into the crash. The circumstances surrounding the incident have been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.”

Police Scotland have been contacted for further comment.