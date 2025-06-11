Victims injured in a serious crash which saw a West Lothian route closed for 19 hours have been taken to hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services, including five ambulances, rushed to the crash site at the Boghead Roundabout at Bathgate shortly before midnight on Monday, June 9. It was reported that a Volkswagen Polo and an HGV had been involved in a collision.

Three special operations response teams and a critical care paramedic were also dispatched to the scene

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed that three ambulances transported patients to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh following the crash. Their conditions are not currently known.

The Boghall roundabout has been closed for hours | National World

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 11.23pm on June 9 to attend an incident at Boghead Roundabout. Five ambulances, three special operations response teams and a critical care paramedic were dispatched to the scene. Three ambulances transported patients to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.”

Roads surrounding the Boghead Roundabout were closed for much of Tuesday as Police Scotland investigated the crash, with the road having reopened at around 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police force also confirmed that the incident had been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Extensive enquiries are ongoing following a road crash between a Volkswagen Polo and an HGV, which took place at Boghead Roundabout, Bathgate, around 11.50pm on Monday.

“There is an ongoing police investigation into the crash. The circumstances surrounding the incident have been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.”