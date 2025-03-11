Local residents and businesses have been told to keep windows and doors closed following a fire last night in Musselburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Locals have been urged to avoid the area around Station Road after a fire broke out at 12.30am this morning, Tuesday, March 11, with a number of surrounding roads closed while fire crews tackle the blaze.

Some of these roads remained closed at noon today. Eskmills Road and Station Road were still closed and local residents and businesses have been reminded to keep windows and doors closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers attended to assist the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service this morning and the fire was extinguished. There are no reported injuries. Emergency services remain in attendance and the public is asked to avoid the area.

Emergency services are at the scene and the public is urged to avoid the area. | Stock

Click here to sign up 👇

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.30am on Tuesday, March 11, we were made aware of a fire at a premises on Station Road in Musselburgh.

“Emergency services are at the scene and the public is urged to avoid the area. Local residents and businesses should keep windows and doors closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A number of roads have also been closed from the Newhailes Road Roundabout to Inveresk Road. Drivers and pedestrians are urged to avoid the area.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 00.25am on Tuesday, March 11, to reports of a building fire within the Musselburgh area. At its height, Operations Control mobilised nine appliances to the town's Eskmills Road.

“The fire is now extinguished, and two appliances now remain at the scene, where firefighters are working to make the area safe. There are no reported casualties."