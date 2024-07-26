Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh fire crews raced to Leith Docks this afternoon after being alerted to a fire shortly before 1pm.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service mobilised nine appliances including one height appliance, a ‘heavy rescue unit’ and ‘rapid response unit.’

The fire was reported around 12.50pm on Friday, July 26, near Dales Marine Services. Fire crews remain on site but it is understood the fire has been extinguished and there are no reported casualties.

Images shared online showed dramatic scenes of black smoke billowing near a ship docked in Leith.

Edinburgh fire crews raced to Leith Docks this afternoon shortly before 1pm | Darren B Hillman, flickr

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: ““Firefighters are still in attendance at a fire at Leith Docks, Edinburgh.