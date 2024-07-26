Edinburgh fire crews race to Leith Docks after fire breaks out
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service mobilised nine appliances including one height appliance, a ‘heavy rescue unit’ and ‘rapid response unit.’
The fire was reported around 12.50pm on Friday, July 26, near Dales Marine Services. Fire crews remain on site but it is understood the fire has been extinguished and there are no reported casualties.
Images shared online showed dramatic scenes of black smoke billowing near a ship docked in Leith.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: ““Firefighters are still in attendance at a fire at Leith Docks, Edinburgh.
“At its height, nine fire appliances were mobilised to the scene after the alarm was raised at 12.51pm on Friday, 26 July. The fire has now been extinguished with crews now working to make the area safe. There are no reported casualties.”
