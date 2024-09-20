Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five people were rescued after a fire broke out at a flat in the Tollcross area of Edinburgh.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) dispatched seven fire appliances to the blaze on Earl Grey Street at around 8.45pm on Thursday (September 19).

Firefighters tackled a well-developed fire within a first-floor property and led five residents to safety, before passing them into the care of Scottish Ambulance Service personnel.

Crews extinguished the fire and worked to make the area safe before leaving the scene. However, they were forced to return to the scene after receiving reports of a reignition at 2.25am on Friday (September 20).

Firefighters are currently working to ensure the area is safe. There are no reported casualties.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 8.45pm on Thursday, 19 September to reports of a flat fire in Edinburgh.

“Operations Control mobilised seven fire appliances to the city's Earl Grey Street, where firefighters were met by a well-developed fire within a first-floor property.

"Firefighters led five casualties to safety before passing them into the care of Scottish Ambulance Service personnel. Crews extinguished the fire and worked to make the area safe before leaving the scene.

“Firefighters reattended the area after receiving reports of a reignition at 2.25am on Friday, 20 September. Operations Control mobilised four fire appliances to the scene, where firefighters extinguished a small fire within a first-floor property.

“One appliance remains in place, with crews working to ensure the area is safe. There are no reported casualties.”