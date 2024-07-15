Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A busy Edinburgh road remains closed this morning after fire crews raced to a blaze at a block of flats last night.

Nine fire crews tackled the fire, thought to have been caused by an electrical fault on a laptop, at a block of flats on Colinton Road opposite George Watson’s College, after being alerted at 6.40pm on Sunday, July 14. No injuries have been reported.

The road was closed both ways from South Gillsland Road to Tipperlinn Road last night while firefighters tackled the blaze and remains closed this morning, Monday, July 15. A local eyewitness told the Evening News that the fire had spread up the building into the roof and there were fears the roof might collapse.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said: “We were alerted at 6.40pm on Sunday, 14 July, to reports of a fire within a building on Colinton Road, Edinburgh.

“Five fire appliances remain at the scene. There are no reported casualties.

“At its height, nine fire appliances, including height appliances and specialist resources, were initially mobilised, and firefighters are working to extinguish the flames.”

Police Scotland said: “Colinton Rd is closed between Mid Gillsland Rd and Tipperlinn Rd and South Ettrick Rd is closed from Spylaw Rd due to a fire and the public is asked to avoid the area. SFRS and officers are in attendance. There are no apparent suspicious circumstances.”

AA Traffic News reported this morning at 6.33am: “Road closed due to building fire on Colinton Road both ways from South Gillsland Road to Tipperlinn Road. Traffic is coping well. Detour in operation - for Lothian Bus Services.”

And Lothian Buses said that the fire and road closure has caused the number 45 bus service to be diverted. In a post at 6.58am this morning, it said: “Due to a road closure buses are unable to serve part of Colinton Road at George Watson's College and are instead diverted via Morningside Road, Balcarres Street, Craighouse Gardens and Myreside Road in both directions until further notice.”