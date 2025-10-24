Broughton Street crash: Three officers taken to hospital after Edinburgh crash involving police vehicles
Three police officers have been taken to hospital following an early-morning crash in Edinburgh city centre involving two marked police vehicles.
Emergency services were called to the incident in Broughton Street at around 6am on Friday.
Police said three officers were taken to hospital for assessment, but their injuries are not believed to be serious.
A damaged police car and police van were taken away from the scene by a recovery vehicle.
The area was taped off by police before Broughton Street reopened after 9am.
Road closures were put in place from East London Street, Albany Street, Forth Street and York Place.
Police said investigations into the crash to establish the full circumstances are continuing.