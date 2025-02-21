Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers were facing severe delays at Edinburgh Airport today after a car caught fire.

Fire crews were called to Eastfield Avenue at the airport at around 1.20pm following reports of a vehicle fire. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service mobilised one fire appliance with firefighters working to extinguish the blaze. Police Scotland were also in attendance.

Pictures posted online showed emergency services in attendance and long queues of traffic approaching Edinburgh Airport.

The fire service said there were no casualties as a result of the incident.

Fire services attended reports of a blaze near Edinburgh Airport. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA | PA

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 1.18pm on Friday, February 21, to reports of a vehicle fire on Eastfield Avenue near Edinburgh Airport.

"Operations Control mobilised one fire appliance to the scene, and firefighters extinguished the fire. There were no casualties, and the crew have now left the scene ensuring the area was safe."