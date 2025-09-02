The death of a man who was found injured in Edinburgh’s Great Junction Street is being treated by police as ‘suspicious’.

Emergency services descended on the major Leith road, at the junction with Bonnington Road, shortly after 2am on Tuesday, September 2, following reports of a man having been found injured.

Despite paramedics’ efforts to save his life, the 22-year-old man died at the scene.

Police said that a post mortem examination will be carried out and that the death is being treated as suspicious.

The road was taped off in the early hours of the morning and the route remains closed 10 hours later. Drivers have been urged to avoid the area, while bus diversions have also been put in place. The following services have been diverted: RT1, 16, 35, 21, 7, 14, 10 and 36.

Traffic has been diverted from Great Junction Street in Leith following a police incident. | Contributed

Pictures from the area show police tape across the street and a number of police cars in the area.

A Police Scotland Spokesperson said: "An investigation is under way following the death of a man in Edinburgh. At around 2.10am on Tuesday, 2 September, 2025, police received a report a man had been injured on Great Junction Street at Bonnington Road, Edinburgh.

“Emergency services attended, however the 22-year-old man died at the scene. His family has been informed. A post mortem examination will be carried out and the death is being treated as suspicious.

“The area remains closed as enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances.”