Major search under way after swimmer goes missing in Firth of Forth

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 19:25 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2024, 19:33 BST
A major emergency operation is under way in Edinburgh after a woman went missing while swimming in the Firth of Forth.

Emergency services were alerted to a female swimmer having gone missing in the water near Wardie Bay shortly before 3pm on Tuesday. The woman is believed to have been part of a swimming club.

HM Coastguard, police, RNLI crews and a search and rescue helicopter are involved in the search.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of concern for a woman in the water near Wardie Bay, Lower Granton Road, Edinburgh around 3.05pm on Tuesday, September 3. Emergency services are in attendance.”

HM Coastguard has been approached for comment.

