Major search under way after swimmer goes missing in Firth of Forth
Emergency services were alerted to a female swimmer having gone missing in the water near Wardie Bay shortly before 3pm on Tuesday. The woman is believed to have been part of a swimming club.
HM Coastguard, police, RNLI crews and a search and rescue helicopter are involved in the search.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of concern for a woman in the water near Wardie Bay, Lower Granton Road, Edinburgh around 3.05pm on Tuesday, September 3. Emergency services are in attendance.”
HM Coastguard has been approached for comment.
