A man has died in an Edinburgh city centre street after reportedly having fallen from scaffolding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to Dublin Street, in the city’s New Town, at around 3pm on Tuesday, August 19, following reports of a man having fallen.

Despite efforts to save his life, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say there are no suspicious circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road was taped off between Queen Street and Albany Street, with drivers and pedestrians having been urged to avoid the area.

Multiple police vehicles were in attendance, with drivers having been diverted away from the area. A blue tent was erected on the pavement and forensic investigators were also spotted at the scene.

A section of the road, where the forensic tent had been, remains closed this morning (August 20).

Police have closed Dublin Street in Edinburgh | National World

One witness, who was passing the scene at around 7.10pm last night, said: “There’s definitely something happening but I’m not really sure what. A tent has been set up in the middle of the pavement and there are men in white suits and quite a lot of police there now. They don’t seem to be going into any buildings or anything like that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were around three or four police cars and vans, though one has now left the scene. The road is taped off near the corner with Queen Street and just beyond the junction with Albany Street. Cars can’t get up to the top of the street.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “At around 3pm on Tuesday, 19 August, 2025, we received a report that a man had fallen on Dublin Street, Edinburgh. Emergency services attended and a man was pronounced dead at the scene. There are no suspicious circumstances.

“The Health and Safety Executive has been informed and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”