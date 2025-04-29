Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A person has been injured after a blaze broke out at an Edinburgh property.

Firefighters were called to Dalry Road at around 9.15am on Tuesday, April 29, following reports of a fire having broken out at a business property. Three fire crews and a high reach appliance crew attended the scene and worked to extinguish the fire.

One person was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

A number of bus services were diverted, including the 4, 44, 2, 3, 25 and 33 services. However, these now appear to be running as normal.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 9.16pm on Tuesday, 29 April to reports of a fire within a commercial property on Dalry Road in Edinburgh. Operations Control mobilised three appliances and a high reach appliance to the scene, and the fire was extinguished.

“One casualty was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Crews then left the scene after ensuring the area was safe.”