Fire crews are battling a blaze at the former Rosslynlee Hospital in Midlothian after a fire broke out in the middle of the night.

At around 1.50am on Tuesday, July 15, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received reports of a fire at the site which is currently under renovation. Six appliances were mobilised and crews remain at the scene.

The public is being urged to avoid the area and people living locally have been warned to keep their windows and doors closed.

The SFRS spokesperson said: “We are currently in attendance at a fire within the former Rosslynlee Hospital in Midlothian. Please avoid the area and, if you live locally, keep windows and doors closed where possible.”

The former psychiatric hospital closed in 2011 with work now underway to build new homes on the site.