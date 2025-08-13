Public urged to avoid using naked flames outdoors as wildfire warning issued for most of Scotland

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has issued its 10th wildfire warning this year and is urging the public to avoid using naked flames outdoors.

A 'very high' risk of wildfire comes into effect from today (Wednesday) and will remain in place until Tuesday, 19 August.

The affected areas across Scotland are:-

August 13-15 - eastern areas

The warning, which will remain in place until Tuesday, applies to most of Scotland.

August 16-17 - eastern and western areas

August 18-19 - most of Scotland, including east, west, central belt and southern uplands.

Wildfires have the potential to burn for days and devastate vast areas of land and wildlife.

Group Commander Niall MacLennan is one of the SFRS Wildfire Tactical Advisers.

He said: "During periods when the risk of wildfires is high, we want people to avoid using portable barbecues, discarding cigarettes on the ground or lighting campfires in or near areas of vegetation as these all pose a significant threat.

"We know the vast majority of wildfires are started by human behaviour, so acting responsibly can lower the chance of a fire starting in the first place.

"Help us protect remote and rural communities, who can be hugely impacted by wildfires, by following the safety advice and being familiar with the Scottish Outdoor Access Code."

Wildfire prevention and safety advice can be found on the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service's website.

You can learn more about the Scottish Outdoor Access Code online.