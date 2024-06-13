Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jet2 flight from Scotland to Tenerife has to be diverted due to ‘disruptive’ passenger

A flight from Scotland to Tenerife was forced to make an emergency landing due to a disruptive “drunken” passenger, who allegedly attacked crew members and other travellers.

Jet2 flight LS155, which left Glasgow for the Canary Islands shortly before 4pm on Wednesday, landed at Shannon Airport, in Ireland, around 45 minutes later.

A man in his 20s was arrested after an incident on board the flight and was detained at a police station in County Clare.

Footage shared online shows the man being dragged off the aircraft by police face down.

According to a report in the Scottish Sun, the passenger, who appeared to be drunk, became violent towards members of staff before turning on fellow passengers, trying to attack several people on the plane. It is also alleged that several people had to restrain him so that the plane could safely land, before police rushed onboard to detain the man.

A Gardaí spokesperson said: “Gardaí attached to Shannon Airport arrested a man, aged in his 20s following an incident on board an aircraft that diverted to Shannon Airport earlier this evening Wednesday, June 12, 2024 at approximately 5.30pm.

“Gardaí met the aircraft and arrested the man under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

“He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in County Clare.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

It is the latest in a long line of unsavoury incidents on flights from the UK to Tenerife.

Last month, a 43-year-old man was hauled off a Ryanair flight from the island to Edinburgh over alleged ‘assaults'.

According to the Scottish Sun, the man, who was travelling with his family, became abusive towards other passengers and crew. One passenger told the paper he was allegedly “threatening passengers and grabbing people”.

Just weeks earlier, brawls broke out on two Ryanair flights from Edinburgh Airport to Tenerife, with one of the planes being forced to divert to Portugal to remove rowdy passengers.

As reported in the Evening News, a Ryanair flight from Edinburgh Airport to Tenerife, on February 19, saw two men arrested when the flight landed.

In video footage shared online, one man, dressed in blue, and another in grey, can be seen arguing in the aisle before turning their anger towards another flyer. Staff and pilots continually plead with them to return to their seats, before a woman can be seen launching a frenzied attack on one of the men. The woman was filmed hitting the man in the grey and swearing at other passengers.

The two men both appeared to shout at anyone who tried to intervene and stop them. The video also shows the man in blue spitting on his hand as other travellers look on in disgust.

The unsavoury brawl eventually came to an end after the plane landed in Tenerife and the disruptive passengers were escorted away by local law enforcement.

Just days later, passengers travelling on another Ryanair flight from Edinburgh to Tenerife were hauled off the aircraft by police after a fight broke out and bottles were allegedly thrown.

The incident reportedly left children “terrified” and “in tears”, with one passenger describing it as the “scariest flight I've ever been on”.

The incident, which took place on February 25, forced pilots to divert the plane and make an emergency landing in Porto, Portugal. The “disruptive” passengers were met by police when the plane touched down.

One passenger took to social media after the plane touched down to explain what happened. They said it was the “scariest flight I've ever been on”, adding “big group on flight, fights broke out, bottles thrown, women almost injured. Get this little s**t off the plane… kids crying, everyone in bits…”