The body of a man has been discovered in an East Lothian river.

The tragic discovery was made at around 11.45am on Saturday, July 12, in the River Tyne in Haddington.

Police attended the scene after they received reports of the body of a 39-year-old man having been found.

A Police Scotland spokesman said the family of the man have been notified and added that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

She said: "At around 11.45am on Saturday, July 12, police received a report a 39-year-old man's body had been found in the River Tyne, near Sidegate, Haddington.

“His family has been notified and enquiries are ongoing. However, the death is not being treated as suspicious. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."