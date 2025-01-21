Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The bodies of a man and a six-year-old girl have been discovered by police inside a West Calder home.

Police were called to the property in Harburn Drive at around 4pm on Monday, January 20, following reports of concern for a person.

Police have cordoned off part of Harburn Drive in West Calder and erected a forensic tent, after two bodies were discovered at the scene. | Lisa Ferguson

Forensic teams were called following the shocking discovery and a tent was erected in the garden of the address. The street was also cordoned off while investigations were carried out.

The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and a spokesman for Police Scotland said post-mortem examinations will take place in due course. He added that relatives of the man and girl are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

The scene at Harburn Drive, West Calder. | Lisa Ferguson

Chief Inspector Elaine McArthur-Kerr, local area commander, said: "We understand this incident may be very upsetting and worrying for the people living in this community and would ask anyone with any concerns to speak to us.

"A police presence will remain in the area while we carry out investigations and anyone with any concerns, or information, can approach these officers."

Officers remain in the area of Harburn Drive, West Calder as investigations continue. | Lisa Archibald

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 4.05pm on Monday, January 20, to support emergency service partners on Harburn Drive, West Calder.

“Operations Control mobilised one appliance to the scene and crews gained entry to a dwelling house. Crews left the scene at 5.03pm."