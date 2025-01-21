Bodies of man and 6-year-old girl discovered inside West Calder property after police called
Police were called to the property in Harburn Drive at around 4pm on Monday, January 20, following reports of concern for a person.
Forensic teams were called following the shocking discovery and a tent was erected in the garden of the address. The street was also cordoned off while investigations were carried out.
The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and a spokesman for Police Scotland said post-mortem examinations will take place in due course. He added that relatives of the man and girl are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.
Chief Inspector Elaine McArthur-Kerr, local area commander, said: "We understand this incident may be very upsetting and worrying for the people living in this community and would ask anyone with any concerns to speak to us.
"A police presence will remain in the area while we carry out investigations and anyone with any concerns, or information, can approach these officers."
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 4.05pm on Monday, January 20, to support emergency service partners on Harburn Drive, West Calder.
“Operations Control mobilised one appliance to the scene and crews gained entry to a dwelling house. Crews left the scene at 5.03pm."
