Emergency response after reports of man collapsed at Meadows public toilets

A MAN has been taken to hospital after reports they collapsed at a public toilets in Edinburgh.

Emergency services rushed to the public toilets at Melville Drive on the Meadows at around 1.30pm on Monday 18 March following reports that a man had taken unwell.

Police and ambulance were in attendance.

The man has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. His condition is unknown.

It’s understood the area has been cordoned off while officers continue to conduct inquiries.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police in Edinburgh were called to the public toilets in the Melville Drive area at around 1.30pm on Monday 18 March following a report that a man had taken unwell.

“Emergency services attended and a man was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Inquiries are ongoing and officers currently remain at the scene.”

