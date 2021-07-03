Several homes were evacuated and one man was taken to hospital because of the incident, which happened at about 1.50pm on Saturday at Dewar Street.

A photograph shared with the Evening News shows fire engines and police vans at the scene following the incident on Saturday.

Crews from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were at the scene with Police Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called after an 'explosion' on Dewar Street in Dunfermline on Saturday.

A police spokeswoman said: “One man has been taken to St John’s Hospital for treatment.

“A number of properties have been evacuated as a precaution and the road is closed between Chalmers Street and Maitland Street.”

A SFRS spokeswoman said: “Operations Control mobilised eight appliances, an aerial ladder platform and other specialist resources to the scene and firefighters are working to extinguish the fire in a mid-terrace two storey flat.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.