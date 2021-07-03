Emergency services in attendance after suspected gas explosion in Fife town
A man was taken to hospital after a suspected gas explosion on a residential street in Dunfermline today.
Several homes were evacuated and one man was taken to hospital because of the incident, which happened at about 1.50pm on Saturday at Dewar Street.
A photograph shared with the Evening News shows fire engines and police vans at the scene following the incident on Saturday.
Crews from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were at the scene with Police Scotland.
A police spokeswoman said: “One man has been taken to St John’s Hospital for treatment.
“A number of properties have been evacuated as a precaution and the road is closed between Chalmers Street and Maitland Street.”
A SFRS spokeswoman said: “Operations Control mobilised eight appliances, an aerial ladder platform and other specialist resources to the scene and firefighters are working to extinguish the fire in a mid-terrace two storey flat.”