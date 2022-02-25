Crash on A1 Southbound between Tranent and Gladsmuir prompts emergency response

One lane of the A1 Southbound between Tranent and Gladsmuir has reopened after a road traffic collision.

By Anna Bryan
Friday, 25th February 2022, 9:59 am

Police were called to the road crash near Tranent at around 7.40am on Friday, February 25.

A section of the road was closed, but one lane has now reopened.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed that officers are currently attending the scene of the crash.

As of yet, it is not known whether anyone was seriously injured in the incident.

Traffic Scotland advised drivers in the area to “approach with care”.

Police rushed to the scene of a collision in East Lothian.

