Emergency services scramble to late night blaze at Leith Docks

Emergency services last night raced to Leith Docks following reports that a ship had caught fire.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) raced to the scene at around 10.30pm on Friday evening where a ship was reported ablaze.

Police were asked to attend by SFRS while the fire was dealt with.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said the vessel was a derelict boat that had been sitting in the dry dock.

They added the ship was not in use, not carrying cargo and that the fire presented no risk to the public.

No injuries were reported following the fire.

An eyewitness relayed the incident to the Evening News and reported seeing a number of emergency units in the area, including fire service, police and ambulance.