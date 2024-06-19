Emergency services swoop on Edinburgh building site as four men hospitalised

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four men have been hospitalised after being injured on an Edinburgh building site.

Police, fire crews and paramedics have been on the scene at Rillbank Crescent since just after 11am.

Several emergency vehicles have parked up on nearby Argyle Place, near the building site and The Meadows.

Police, paramedics and fire crews have parked up on Argyle Place, near the building site on Rillbank Crescent | Google

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 11.05am on Wednesday, 19 June, 2023, we were called to a report of four men injured at a building site in Rillbank Crescent, Edinburgh.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the four men have been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. Health and Safety Executive has been notified.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman added: “We received a call at 11:01 to attend an incident on Rillbank Crescent, Edinburgh.

“Four ambulances, two special operations response teams (SORT), and a critical care paramedic were dispatched to the scene. Four patients were transported to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.”