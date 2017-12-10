£1 million indoor trampoline arena coming to Musselburgh

Have your say

A £1 million indoor trampoline arena is set to open in East Lothian.

The huge complex, by operator Jump In, will feature 100 interconnected trampolines, battle beam, tumble track, dodgeball court, giant air bag, foam pit, drop slides and an interactive wall game.

The new arena is expected to open at Newhailes Industrial Estate in Musselburgh by the end of December.

It will also have a cafe and will run parent and toddler sessions.

Fitness classes, disco nights and student events will also be available.

The complex, will create 65 new full and part time jobs which include hosts, team leaders and receptionists.