30 great things to do in June

From classical music and poetry in the company of the peerless Bill Murray to the Rolling Stones at Murrayfield and the Royal Highland Show at Ingliston, there’s lots to see and do in Edinburgh this month. Here are 30 suggestions to make your June a month to remember . . .

June 1-3

The Royal Highland Show is a firm favourite on the Edinburgh Calendar. Picture: Ian Rutherford

Edinburgh Juniper Festival

Scotland’s best gin festival returns to Summerhall for its fifth consecutive year. June for Juniper… we see what they did there. With a variety of top producers to try before you buy as well as gin talks, cocktails, food stalls and handmade fashions and crafts on sale, the event is a celebration of all things gin. A £22.50 ticket gets you into a four-and-a-half hour session, either Friday night, Saturday afternoon, Saturday evening or Sunday afternoon, see www.solid-liquids.co.uk/juniper

June 1-3

Gardening Scotland 2018

Danny Bhoy is appearing at the King's Theatre

Enjoy the biggest plant fair in Scotland as Gardening Scotland returns to the Royal Highland Centre, with everything from an abundance of beautiful plants to tools, equipment, garden furniture and all the inspiration you could need to make your garden grow. It’s £17 for adults, under-16s go free and parking is £5 per car per day. See www.gardeningscotland.com

June 2

Kerry Ellis

Perhaps still best known for Wicked – still running at Edinburgh Playhouse – Kerry Ellis has more colours to her voice than green. Which isn’t to say Wicked’s Defying Gravity won’t be in her Queen’s Hall set, but expect more than songs from the shows – she’ll be dipping into everything from Bond to Bacharach, as well as sharing stories from her 20 years as a leading lady. Tickets £19.50-£35, plus £2 booking fee, see www.thequeenshall.net

June 3

Hidden Door Festival

It’s the tenth and final day of this arts festival, with live music, theatre, visual art, film, dance and more around Leith, including Modest Predicament from Atlas Theatre and music from Nabihah Iqbal, see hiddendoorblog.org for details of all events.

June 4

Rumble Fish

Watch Rumble Fish, the 1983 American drama film directed by Francis Ford Coppola, for free at Grassmarket Community project at 7pm. Matt Dillon leads a cast that includes Nicolas Cage, Diane Lane, Laurence Fishburne and Mickey Rourke – expect the screen to fair smoulder with moody passion. See www.grassmarket.org/listings/

June 5

Matthew Bourne’s Cinderella

If you’ve ever thought the classic fairytale lacked a bit of Blitz spirit, legendary choreographer Matthew Bourne has a treat for you. Matthew Bourne’s Cinderella is a thrilling and evocative love story, set in London during the Second World War. Forget a handsome prince, Cinderella’s beau is a dashing young RAF pilot. So will the Ugly Sisters be the Beverley Sisters? Too pretty, surely, Find out at this sure-to-be-brilliant take on Prokofiev’s ballet, tickets £19-£48.50, see www.capitaltheatres.com/mbcinderella

June 6

Arthur’s Amble

Get out of your seat and along to Arthur’s Seat, for a gentle guided walk around Hunter’s Bog and St Margaret’s Loch as you learn more about the area’s turbulent past. The 1pm event is free but booking is essential, visit /www.historicenvironment.scot

June 7

Thom Yorke

That’s a truncated title, the Queen’s Hall is advertising this show starring the Radiohead frontman as as “Thom Yorke performs in a live mix with Nigel Godrich & visual artist Tarik Barri”. If this 7pm show sounds like your cup of eclectic tea, tickets are £60.50 and £49.50, see www.usherhall.co.uk

June 8

Stand Up for Leith Theatre

Come along for a multi-act showcase of some of the best Scottish comedy to start the weekend, with funds going towards the rebirth of Leith Theatre. The venue’s first ever comedy night features Chris Forbes, Jay Lafferty, Ben Verth, Kimi Loughton and Keir McAllister. You may even get to bop with the comics as DJ Chris Fast ends the evening with a set. And it’s all for just £15, see www.leiththeatretrust.org

June 9

The Rolling Stones

Mick, Keef and co bring their No Filter tour to Murrayfield Stadium, featuring the best of their old and new music. Supporting the Stones will be Richard Ashcroft. The fun kicks off at the very un-rock’n’roll time of 4pm… presumably they like an early night these days. Tickets from… actually, it’s too, too scary. We’re talking hundreds of pounds at www.ticketmaster.co.uk

June 10

Marti Pellow plus special guests

The Scottish star celebrates 30 years in the industry by rattling off, in his trademark smooth style, number ones and sundry hit singles from his many albums as both a solo artist and Wet Wet Wet’s leading man. Love is all around the Festival Theatre at 7.30pm, tickets from £32.50, see www.capitaltheatres.com

June 11

Jonathan Pie

Frustrated news reporter Jonathan Pie arrives in Scotland with his brand new live show following a run of sell-out gigs across the nation and he’s angrier than ever. Get your political satire at the Queen’s Hall, 7.30pm, £17.50-£22.50, see www.thequeenshall.net

June 12

Nashville Live

Be transported to downtown Nashville and celebrate the atmosphere and energy of the home of Country music. Some of the hottest musicians from both sides of the pond will take you back to the Grand Ole Opry via songs from Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks and more. Yee-haw from 7.30pm, tickets £29.15/£31.90, see http://www.usherhall.co.uk

June 13

Paul Chowdhry: Live Innit

One of the brightest new venues, the Gilded Balloon’s Rose Theatre, brings you television’s Paul Chowdhry – well, he’s been in Taskmaster, Live at The Apollo and Stand Up for the Week. Expect laughs from 8pm, tickets £20, see www.ticketmaster.co.uk

June 14

The Last Ship

The acclaimed musical by the internationally renowned musician Gordon Sumner, aka Sting, comes to the Festival Theatre. The UK premiere of Sting’s personal, political and passionate musical is an epic tale of community, hope and collective defiance, with an original score with music and lyrics by Sting and starring Richard Fleeshman, Charlie Hardwick and Joe McGann. Running until Saturday, 16 June, tonight’s performance is at 7.30pm, tickets £22-42, see www.capitaltheatres.com

June 15

The Miss Annabel Sings Show: Pride March

If life’s a drag, this show may put you over the edge. Anyone who wants to celebrate the diverse colours of love, though, should get along to the Traverse Theatre as Edinburgh’s finest purveyors of show-stopping weirdo cabaret present a very special dose of anarchic entertainment in celebration of LGBT Pride. 8pm, tickets £6-£12, see www.traverse.co.uk

June 16

The Zombies

Iconic British psychedelic pop legends The Zombies are back from the undead, led by founding members Colin Blunstone on vocals and Rod Argent on keys. Maybe She’s Not There, but you could be at the Queen’s Hall at 7pm, tickets £28.50-£32.50. See www.thequeenshall.net

June 17

Courtyard Ceilidh

Put on your dancing shoes and get down to Summerhall for a fun Sunday afternoon as the Courtyard Ceilidh returns featuring the Scott Leslie Band. They’ll take you through the whirlwind steps of all the classics, including the Gay Gordons, Dashing White Sergeant and Strip The Willow, as well as introduce you to some lesser-known dances. The event runs from 3-6pm, tickets £8, see www.summerhall.co.uk

June 18

Bill Murray, Jan Vogler and Friends: New Worlds

Bill Murray and Jan Vogler met during their travels and became friends in New York. Curious about each other’s artistic world and interests, the actor and the cellist soon had the idea to work together on a project. And you can see the results at the Festival Theatre – it’s a look at the bridges artists have built between Europe and the US, taking in, among others, Twain, Hemingway, Whitman, Cooper, Bernstein and Gershwin. 7.30pm, tickets from £47.50-£92.50 but discounts and concessions available, see www.capitaltheatres.com

June 19

Summer Holiday

Are you a Bachelor Boy and do you Wanna Dance with a Living Doll? Then the Playhouse is the place to be as the much-loved Cliff Richard musical comes to the stage. Ray Quinn and Bobby Crush star. Catch the bus at 7.30pm, fares £14-£45, see www.atgtickets.com

June 20

EIFF Opening Night: Puzzle

Edinburgh International Film Festival kicks off with Little Miss Sunshine director Marc Turtletaub’s drama Puzzle at the Festival Theatre. Scotland’s own Kelly Macdonald plays a woman who achieves her potential after a lifetime of looking after others rather than concentrating on herself. Charming, funny, delicate and brimming with a heart-warming sense of honesty, Puzzle is a gentle gem of a film. 8.40pm, tickets £15, see www.edfilmfest.org.uk You may even spot a few stars on the red carpet.

June 21

The Royal Highland Show

Has it really been a year since we got to pat a highland coo or two? Apparently so, as the festival of all things rural returns to Ingliston’s Royal Highland Centre this weekend. Doors are open 8am-6pm, tickets on the day £15, under-15s with a paying adult go free, see www.royalhighlandshow.org

June 22

Danny Bhoy

Here’s another comedy show with a title far too big for its boots. It’s (deep breath) Danny Bhoy: Make Something Great Again For Stronger Better Future Tomorrow Together. Still, you can’t faulty the sweep of the show’s ambition as the popular Scots comic plays the King’s Theatre, 7.30pm, £20. See www.capitaltheatres.com

June 23

Rip it Up Festival

A day of world-class music to celebrate the opening of National Museums Scotland’s flagship exhibition Rip it Up, which celebrates Scottish pop. Guests included Emma Pollock, Withered Hand and Stanley Odd. Noon-10.30pm, tickets £25, see www.summerhall.co.uk

June 24

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Enjoy an evening of nifty nostalgia at Edinburgh Playhouse with the super-talented singer-songwriter whose hits have spanned four decades, 7pm, tickets £42.65 - £52.65, see www.atgtickets.com

June 25

Red Raw

The Stand’s long-running weekly beginner’s showcase is regarded as the best open mic night in the UK. Catch up to ten new acts – some treading the boards for the very first time. This is where everyone starts and it’s your chance to see the stars of tomorrow today. Watch out for older hands dropping in to try out new material too. 8.30pm, tickets £3, www.thestand.co.uk

June 26

Edinburgh Ceilidh Club at Summerhall

The top Scottish ceilidh bands at Summerhall have a caller who will teach the dances, so the event is great for everyone from complete beginners to experienced jiggers. 8pm-11pm, tickets £6, see www.summerhall.co.uk

June 27

Rock and Roll Revolution

Between 1955 and 1959, artists such as Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, The Everly Brothers, Eddie Cochran and Little Richard not only transformed the musical landscape but also the way we continue to look at the world today. Join award-winning retro experts The Bluejays at the Church Hill Theatre for such hits as Rock Around The Clock, That’s All Right,That’ll Be The Day and Tutti Frutti. 7.30pm, tickets £18/£20, see www.assemblyroomsedinburgh.co.uk

June 28

Ben Howard

Singer-songwriter, musician and composer Ben Howard comes to the Playhouse for one night only to celebrate the release of his new album A Boat To An Island On The Wall. 7pm, tickets £34.38-£45.38, see www.atgtickets.com

June 29

Stan & Ollie and Friends

Pop along to the Festival Theatre for a fabulous evening of Laurel & Hardy films, along with live variety entertainments of music and comedy! SIlent film pianist extraordinaire Forrester Pyke will accompany some of Stan Laurel & Oliver Hardy’s finest comedy shorts, and there’s a chance to see a rare newsreel documenting Stan & Ollie’s 1932 visit to Edinburgh. Another fine night is guaranteed. 7.30pm, £14.50, see www.capitaltheatres.com

June 30

Kevin and Karen Dance: The Live Tour

If you’ve been having Strictly withdrawal symptoms, don’t miss show pros Karen and Kevin Clifton’s sultry, hip-swinging journey through the Waltz, Cha Cha, Fox Trot, Tango and Salsa at the Usher Hall. Add in a 12-piece showband and a supporting cast of dancers and you have a show bound to make you keeeeeep dancing. 7.30pm, tickets £21.45-£48.95, see www.usherhall.co.uk