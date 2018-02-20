8 of the best bars in the Capital to watch Saturday’s... Calcutta Cup match

THERE is of course only one place to be as Scotland do battle with England in the Six Nations, but you don’t have to be at Murrayfield Stadium to soak up the unique atmosphere of a Calcutta Cup match.

Here are eight of the best venues in the Capital to watch the rugby and ‘back blue’ this Saturday...

THEATRE ROYAL BAR

Greenside Place, Top of Leith Walk

ONE of the Capital’s best known rugby pubs, the Theatre Royal is sure to be buzzing this Saturday when Scotland play England at 4.45pm.

To mark the occasion there’s a special menu on offer, a Rugby mixed grill available throughout the day or you could try the Scotland Burger, a choice of beef or chicken topped with cheddar haggis and whisky sauce, or if you’ve come up north specially for the match, an England Burger, beef or chicken topped with bacon, a fried egg and cheddar.

Both are served on a brioche bun with cos lettuce, gherkin, slaw and chips for just £11.95.

Get in the mood for the main event from 2.15pm when the Ireland v Wales match will also be screened.

BLACK IVY

Alvanley Terrace, Bruntsfield

THE city’s newest bar is showing the rugby on their nine HD Projector screens, guaranteeing a great view of the rugby where ever you are sitting throughout the venue.

There will also be a piper and free pies at half time, or you can scan the bar’s menu for the Big Match Brunch.

With Tank Beer, and drinks on the terrace there’s even the chance of a post-match game of Ping Pong at Black Ivy.

GHILLIE DHU

Rutland Street, West End

THE perfect pit stop for pre and post-match hospitality, The Rutland claims to have the best atmosphere in the West End.

With multiple projection screens, surround sound and some of the best Scottish scran, they are now taking bookings for booths which fit groups of up to 10.

Special rugby packages available through the main bar include a pre-game pie and pint or a pre-game burger and pint at £11.95 each.

The carvery will be open from 12pm for larger group bookings with Carvery and a pint costing £15.95, Enquiries 0131-222 9930.

THE THREE SISTERS

Cowgate, Old Town

THE Three Sisters is always a lively place to be when there’s a big sporting event on... and Saturday promises to be no different.

All the will play out on their huge Courtyard screen - the biggest in the Capital.

There will also be live music and a DJ before and after the match - including a pre-match piper - and the barbecue will cranked up, serving street food to stop you getting peckish.

McSORLEY’S

Forrest Road, City Centre

WITH four huge 20ft HD projector screens, a reliable pint of Guinness, a good value bar menu and great craic, McSorleys has a reputation as one of the city’s premier Rugby venues, and really comes to life during big sporting fixtures.

Expect a warm welcome from friendly bar as well as post-match live music.

THE GRANARY, LEITH

The Shore

AT The Granary on The Shore, on the banks of the Water of Leith, they expect to be busy on Saturday so are taking table bookings to give you the chance to have the best seat in front of the projector screen for the match - the match will also be shown on the TVs in the front bar. Book your spot now on 0845 166 6005

BREWHEMIA

Market Street, Old Town

FANCY a party atmosphere while watching the match?

At Scotland’s only Beer Palace, where you’ll find the largest selection of tank beers in the UK, you’re guaranteed a party atmosphere with music and entertainment into the wee small hours after the match.

You can also take advantage of food and drinks packages for larger groups. Details from 0131-226 9560

MURRAYFIELD HOTEL

Corstorphine Road

JUST across from the stadium, you’ll hear the roars as they happen from the Murrayfield Hotel.

This bar and hotel is a convenient spot for a pre or post-match drink.

The Hotel’s Bothy Bar also serves up a menu of comforting Scottish food, all of which can be enjoyed in front of the venue’s big screen.