Alan Longmuir: Girls (not) allowed in the Bay City Rollers

AS soon as Tam witnessed the female adulation we were receiving in Edinburgh he made a policy decision.

He told us that we were not to have girlfriends. It was implicit that if one of us decided to marry we’d be an ex-Bay City Roller.

He said that if it was discovered one of us had a girlfriend it would ruin the illusion and the female following would fall away and we’d be finished as a band.

He cited the case of John and Cynthia Lennon and told us how Brian Epstein was forced to keep their marriage a secret and, when it did come out, all hell was let loose.

Personally, I didn’t think John Lennon had too bad a career after he was married.

I Ran With The Gang: My Life In and Out of The Bay City Rollers by Alan Longmuir with Martin Knight is published by Luath Press in hardback, priced £14.99