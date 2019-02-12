All star cast for Hitchcock’s The Lady Vanishes at The King’s

EVERYONE loves a good thriller and they don’t come much more suspenseful than Alfred Hitchcock’s The Lady Vanishes.

At The King’s next week, Bill Kenwright presents the ‘Master of Suspense’s’ classic as the latest instalment in his hugely successful Classic Thriller Theatre Company, starring husband and wife Juliet Mills and Maxwell Caulfield.

Once again, the company is directed by Roy Marsden, best known as Commander Adam Dalgliesh in ITV’s PD James series, which he played for 15 years.

However, he has also been directing plays since he was 15 years old. This is Marsden’s third time directing a Classic Thriller Theatre Company production having previously directed Rehearsal for Murder and A Judgement in Stone.

In The Lady Vanishes, when socialite Iris’ unexpected travelling companion suddenly disappears, Iris is perplexed to find that all the other passengers deny ever having seen her.

But with the help of musician Max, she turns detective, and together they try to solve the mystery of why the lady vanished …

The cast is led by celebrated Emmy award-winning actress Juliet Mills’ who made her debut with her father John Mills in the movie In Which We Serve, aged just 11 weeks.

More recently, in ITV’s Wild at Heart, she portrayed Caroline DuPlessis’ sister, played by her real-life sister Hayley.

Award-winning Maxwell Caulfield’s numerous big screen and TV roles include starring with Michelle Pfeiffer in Grease 2 and as Miles Colby in the hit American soap opera Dynasty and its spin-off series The Colbys.

Caulfield was last on stage in Edinburgh, starring in Singin’ In The Rain at the Festival Theatre in February 2014.

The cast also features Lorna Fitzgerald, fresh from her shock departure as Abi Branning from BBC’s EastEnders, Matt Barber who played Atticus Aldridge in Downtown Abbey, Robert Duncan of Drop The Dead Donkey fame, Philip Lowrie best known as Dennis Tanner in Coronation Street and Soldier Soldier’s Ben Nealon.

Building on the decade-long success of The Agatha Christie Theatre Company, The Classic Thriller Theatre Company’s latest production is based on the 1939 Hitchcock classic, ranked as one of the best British films of all time.

The Lady Vanishes, King’s Theatre, Leven Street, 18–23 February, 7.30pm (2.30pm), £18-£31.50, 0131-529 6000