Award-winning wildlife photographs gather at Museum of Scotland

DIRECT from the Natural History Museum in London, the world-renowned Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition opens at the National Museum of Scotland on Friday.

Taking over the Museum’s largest exhibition gallery for the first time, the Museum is the only Scottish venue for the exhibition. The 100 extraordinary images celebrate the diversity of the natural world, from intimate animal portraits to astonishing wild landscapes.

A small sea horse grabs onto garbage in Indonesia.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is the most prestigious photography event of its kind, providing a global platform that showcases the natural world’s most astonishing and challenging sights for over 50 years.

Winning images are selected for their creativity, originality and technical excellence.

Launched in 1965 it attracted 361 entries, today the competition receives almost 50,000 entries from 92 countries.

The exhibition features acclaimed photographs displayed on large-format, backlit panels, as they are at the Natural History Museum’s own exhibition showing.

Visitors can learn how the photographers captured their shots, and come face-to-face with some of nature’s most astonishing and challenging sights.

Dr Nick Fraser, Keeper of Natural Sciences at National Museums Scotland, says, “We are thrilled... These captivating images offer visitors new perspectives on the wonders of the natural world, and are as arresting as they are beautiful.”

Sir Michael Dixon, Director of the Natural History Museum, adds, “Wildlife Photographer of the Year is one of our most successful touring exhibitions, enjoyed by millions of people all over the world.

“The awarded images shine a spotlight on nature photography as a work of art, whilst raising questions about our crucial role in shaping a sustainable future.”

Wildlife Photographer of the Year, National Museum of Scotland, Chambers Street, 19-29 April, 10am-5pm, £8 (£6, free for children under 16), 0300-123 6789