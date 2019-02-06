BBC Sound of 2019 Nominees Sea Girls play Mash House

SEA GIRLS’ biggest UK headline tour to date brings them to the Capital later this month.

The BBC Sound of 2019 Nominees are set to play The Mash House on 27 February.

Renowned for their frenetic, sweat drenched live shows, last summer saw the band racing between cities nation-wide, setting their sights firmly skywards.

Already Sea Girls - Henry Camamile, Rory Young, Andrew Dawson & Oli Khan - have taken their euphoric guitar anthems to more than 22 festivals across the country, gaining thousands of new fans in the process.

The new UK tour will be their biggest to date and comes shortly after the release of their latest single All I Want To Hear You Say, which follows seamlessly in the band’s quick successive run of unrelenting festival bangers, while seeing the quartet aim higher than ever before.

An exciting progression within the band’s already signature sound, AIWTHYS has gained widespread support with a huge raft of plays at Radio 1, including Tune Of The Week with both Annie Mac and Jack Saunders, as well as hitting No 1 on Phil Taggart’s Hype Chart.

The track also peaked at No 1 on Hype Machine, beating the band’s previous entry Call Me Out which peaked at No 2.

Sea Girls highly anticipated debut album will be released later this year.

Sea Girls, The Mash House, Guthrie Street, 27 February, 7pm, £10, www.seagirls.net, 14+