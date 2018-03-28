Capital to become ‘superhero city’ for Avengers movie launch

AS the most hotly anticipated film of the year is set to hit screens around the globe, the Capital is gearing up for a starring role.

Edinburgh was chosen to host Holywood stars for a series of momentous battle scenes in Avengers: Infinity War and the Capital is set to be transformed into a ‘City of Superheroes’ to celebrate the Marvel-ous boost.

Trucks, cranes, lights and police boxes on the Royal Mile for filming of The Avengers movie. Picture: Greg Macvean

The city’s stellar setting for the latest Marvel adventure is expected to boost Edinburgh’s economy by £10 million. And to create a buzz of heroic proportions ahead of the movie release on April 26, Marketing Edinburgh has thrown up the super signal for people to sprinkle some Avengers magic throughout the city.

City of Superheroes will run from April 27 – 29 and people are finding imaginative ways to celebrate Edinburgh’s role.

Head of Film Edinburgh, Rosie Ellison, said: “It’s been a year since Edinburgh’s streets were buzzing with A-list stars and Hollywood crew for the biggest production in the city to date, and we’re so excited for Avengers: Infinity War to be finally hitting the big screen.

“In celebration of the Capital’s heroic role in the film, we’re transforming Edinburgh into the City of Superheroes over launch weekend. Across the city, businesses will be putting their own twist on the superhero franchise with everything from themed cocktails to caped mannequins to Marvel-ous lunch offers.

“We want everyone from the small boutiques to the large hotel chains to get involved and engage their inner superhero with a unique offer for residents and visitors alike. It’s exciting to see just how creative businesses can be in helping celebrate one of the biggest productions the city has ever hosted.”

Scottish gift shop Cranachan and Crowdie has already harnessed some movie magic.

Owner Beth Edger has employed the help of super dog Caley, who is now sporting a specially fitted Maclean of Duart tartan cape.

She said: “When the cast and crew were here a year ago, we were involved with putting together gift hampers for the stars. We made one up for Scarlett Johansson. City of Superheroes is a great idea – this is the best city in the world, who doesn’t want to show it off?”

There will be a chance to channel your inner God of Thunder at The Whiski Rooms which is delving into the Marvel universe or drop in to the Sheraton Grand for a Marvel-ous Sunday lunch on April 29.

Pause outside the Radisson (G&V) where the kilted doormen have taken on a stealier stance.

Head of Marketing Edinburgh, John Donnelly, said: “Edinburgh was the only film location to have taken place outside of the Hollywood studio and the City of Superheroes weekend is our way of celebrating Edinburgh’s role in the film and is another example of local businesses joining forces to create marvellous experiences for residents and visitors.”

Any business with an idea for this free opportunity should contact Marketing Edinburgh by April 3.