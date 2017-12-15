Catch your favourite Christmas films in Edinburgh

Nothing gets people in the festive spirit quicker than watching an old favourite Christmas movie. Lucky for film fans, there are plenty of pop-ups and cinemas showing a range of traditional Christmas classics and modern festive screenings in Edinburgh this year, finds Gillian McDonald.

Cowgate NYC

The RSNO will provide live music to accompany a screening of The Snowman.

During December, The Three Sisters pub is hosting Cowgate NYC, a free festive film and American-style street food festival. Running every Sunday to Thursday throughout the month, the festival aims to bring a slice of the Big Apple’s Christmas cheer to Edinburgh, with outdoor screenings of seasonal films like Miracle on 34th Street and Love Actually.

Visit: 139 Cowgate, thethreesistersbar.co.uk

Hobo Cinema

On 22 and 23 December, The Biscuit Factory will be transformed into an indoor winter wonderland as part of Hobo Cinema.

Michael Caine and Kermit the Frog in The Muppet Christmas Carol

With festive foliage from Pyrus Botanicals and sweet treats from Sugar Daddy’s Bakery, guests can enjoy a selection of Christmas films throughout the day (including Elf, Home Alone, The Muppets Christmas Carol and Gremlins), followed by a post-show party with ’80s tunes and Christmas cocktails at night.

Visit: 4-6 Anderson Place, roguevillage.com/hobo-cinema-winter-woodland

Filmhouse

The Filmhouse on Lothian Road will be showing a range of classic Christmas films throughout December as part of its “Christmas at Our House” season. Look out for older movies like White Christmas, The Shop Around the Corner, It’s A Wonderful Life and the original Miracle on 34th Street, as well as the Scottish festive comedy, Comfort and Joy, and alternative Christmas film, Die Hard.

Visit: 88 Lothian Road, filmhousecinema.com

4D Drive In Movies

On Saturday and Sunday 4D Drive In Movies will be creating a retro moviegoing experience at the Ingliston Royal Highland Centre.

Film fans can park up and enjoy the likes of Elf, Home Alone and It’s A Wonderful Life on the biggest LED screen in the world, with sound from wireless bluetooth speakers – no tuning in on the radio required. 4D promise an “interactive” experience, with film-related activities and photo opportunities happening before each screening.

Visit: Ingliston Road, 4ddriveinmovies.com

Cameo Cinema

In the run-up to Christmas, the Cameo cinema will be showing a few festive favourites on the big screen. There’s even a triple-bill on Christmas Eve, with It’s A Wonderful Life, The Muppets Christmas Carol and Die Hard being shown back to back.

Visit: 38 Home Street, picturehouses.com/Cameo_Picturehouse

RSNO at The Movies: The Snowman

The Royal Scottish National Orchestra are hosting a special Christmas concert on December 22 at the Usher Hall. Classic animated Christmas film The Snowman will be shown on the big screen, accompanied by live music from the orchestra and narrated by a special star guest.

After the film, the festive fun will continue, with more carols and seasonal tunes, and the opportunity for the audience to sing along.

Visit: Lothian Road, usherhall.co.uk