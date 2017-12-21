CBBC Millie is star of RSNO’s telling of The Snowman

CBBC star Millie narrates The Snowman at the Usher Hall on tomorrow at the RSNO’s annual presentation of The Snowman.

Millie Inbetween actor Millie Innes makes her RSNO debut telling Raymond Briggs’ festive tale, the highlight of this year’s Christmas Concerts.

Featuring a screening of the classic animation, which celebrates its 35th anniversary of its first broadcast on Channel 4 this year, Innes will narrate the story to the film with live symphonic accompaniment, led by conductor Christopher Bell.

The BAFTA-nominated actress, who recently celebrated her 17th birthday, rose to fame in 2010 performing alongside fellow Scottish actor David Tennant as his on-screen daughter in BBC One drama Single Father and with Star Trek and Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs in the Edinburgh-based BBC series Case Histories.

Since 2014 she has starred in her own sitcom series Millie Inbetween which airs on CBBC.

Innes says, “I’m so excited to be working with the RSNO and it’s a great honour to be involved in this Christmas classic.

“The Snowman is a such a lovely story and something we can all enjoy as a family. I also look forward to collaborating with conductor Christopher Bell, who, I’m told, knows how to throw a great Christmas party.”

Bell, who has been conducting and presenting family style concerts for more than 25 years, is known for donning a costume to put smiles on faces of tens of thousands of people annually.

The RSNO Christmas Concert will also feature a host of seasonal favourites, carols and the chance for the audience to join in with the Orchestra and Chorus.

The full programme includes, The Holly and the Ivy, Fantasy on Christmas Carols, Howard Blake’s The Snowman, Anderson’s A Christmas Festival, Mary Had a Baby, A Celtic Nativity, Old Christmas Music, Silver Bells, Skaters’ Waltz, Merrily to Bethlehem , Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, Winter Wonderland, The Penguin Song (Consider the Penguin), Schneewalzer and Sleigh Ride.

RSNO Christmas Concert, Usher Hall, Lothian Road, tomorrow, 7.30pm, £19-£42, 0131-228 1155