Chocolate treat for adults at Hopetoun House on Easter Weekend

The Stables Kitchen at Hopetoun House has designed the ultimate chocolate tea for adults to celebrate the end of lent this Easter weekend, when it opens its doors on Good Friday

While chocolate treats typically focus on little ones, the Stables Kitchen have created a memorable chocolate experience for adults who have given up chocolate for the past 40 days.

Hopetoun House

The new Chocolate Cream Tea starts with a warming cup of hot chocolate and is accompanied by a chocolate scone with cream and jam, followed by three treats - white, milk and dark chocolate.

Head of Marketing at Heritage Portfolio, catering partner at Hopetoun House, Siobhan Leith, said: “Adults are probably more guilty of having a sweet tooth than children and if you are a true chocoholic and have managed to survive 40 days of cocoa abstinence then we really believe you are deserving of the best Chocolate Cream Tea.

“Our Chef Alison and her team rose to the challenge to create a gourmet delight for all chocolate lovers. So, if you’re looking to escape the hustle of the city come to the Stables Kitchen at Hopetoun House and enjoy this divine treat, followed by a walk in the grounds if you feel the need to balance your indulgence with some exercise.”

Located on the outskirts of Edinburgh, the 6,500 acre estate has been the ancestral home of the Hope family for over 300 years.

The Stables Kitchen, a restoration of the 18th Century Adam Stables, has been transformed into a traditional eatery. Run by catering partners, Heritage Portfolio, a selection of fresh sandwiches, homemade soup, salads and a wide selection of cakes and bakes will be available between Friday 19th April and Sunday 29th September 2019.

The Chocolate Cream Tea costs £8.50 per person and will be available from the Stables Kitchen until the end of May. Parking is free at Hopetoun House and optional tickets to access the grounds cost £4.75 for adults and £2.95 for children per day.