Chris is blowing up a storm at Rose Theatre

ARE you ready to go balloon crazy, then the Gilded Balloon, funnily enough, is the place to be.

On Saturday, and again on 23 and 30 December, Award-nominated Scottish comedian Chris Henry invites children to join his army of Balloonatics at The Rose Theatre, on Rose Street.

The aim is to spread silliness and laughter this Christmas.

Described as a comedy show for the whole family, Balloonatics is fun and silly, with plenty of jokes to keep the adults entertained... and best of all, everyone gets a balloon.

Henry explains, “I was inspired by my brother’s family to create a show for kids that wasn’t painful for adults to watch too.

“That’s when I decided to blend my minimal balloon modelling skills, with what I am good at - making people laugh.”

Balloonatics has since proved an instant hit around the world, and first appeared at the Fringe in 2016.

Henry, a Scottish Comedian of the Year finalist, was also been nominated for the Perth Fringe World comedy award in 2016 and was runner up for a Fringe World Children’s Event Award in 2017.

Please note that all young comedy fans need to be accompanied by an adult and that the show involves a lot of noisy sounds effects and popping balloons so may not be suitable for anyone under 5 years old, or folks with heart conditions.

Balloonatics takes place in the Basement Theatre, part of the Gilded Balloon’s new all-year-round venue The Rose Theatre.

A home for comedy, theatre and cabaret in the Capital’s West End, the venue will stage shows up to six days a week.

Director of The Rose Theatre is Peter Schaufus, who bought and refurbished the Charlotte Baptist Chapel in 2017.

Balloonatics, Gilded Balloon at the Rose Theatre, Rose Street, 16/23/30 December, 2pm, £10 (family ticket £32), 0131-622 6552