Corrie star takes ill on stage during opening night of Rebus

CORONATION STREET star Charles Lawson made a dramatic exit from the first night of Ian Rankin's new play Rebus: Long Shadows at The King's Theatre last night.

Twenty minutes into the second act, the actor, best known for playing Jim McDonald in the long-running soap, dried near the begining of a scene asking the prompt for a 'line'.

With a voice from the wings relaying a line to him, Lawson made another attempt to continue but again lost his place. He apologised and tried to continue once more, before looking at the audience and saying, "I think I'm going to faint" at which point the company manager was called and he was assisted off stage by his co-stars John Stahl and Kathy Tyson.

After a break of around 10 minutes, the play continued with understudy Neil McInven taking up the role with script in hand.

Prior to taking ill, Irishman Lawson had impressed with his Edinburgh accent.

A decision has yet to be made as to whether he will take to the stage for tonight's performance.

More information to follow.