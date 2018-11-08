Dine for less on Stuart’s festive fayre

Have your say

MULTI-award winning brasserie Dine has launched its Christmas menus offering festive dining, for less.

With festive nights out in the planning, Dine has revealed new seasonal menus by Michelin-starred chef Stuart Muir.

Perfect for reunions with family and friends to office night’s out, the innovative menus of locally sourced fayre extend far beyond the traditional turkey dinner and won’t cost the Earth.

Starters include chicken and cranberry rillette, smoked salmon with lemon and dill cream cheese or caramelised goat’s cheese, roasted tomato soup with basil and crème fraiche.

For mains choose from pan-fried seabass, succulent roast chump of lamb, crisp confit leg of duck or strozzapreti with wild mushroom, tarragon and roasted chestnuts.

Christmas sweet treats include Christmas pudding with brandy cream, spiced apple crumble with clotted cream or Stilton with caramelised pear and walnut bread.

Prices start at £21.50 for two courses or £27.50 for three courses on the midweek Festive Lunch Menu.

The Festive Early Dining or Festive Pre-Theatre menu is £17.50 for two courses and £23.50 for three courses.

Festive Midweek Evenings (from 7pm) are £23.50 for two courses or £29.50 for three courses.

For those who crave more indulgence, the gourmet a la carte menu is also available.

For bookings telephone 0131 218 1818 or visit www.dineedinburgh.co.uk