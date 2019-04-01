Doc’n’Roll brings six music documentaries to Edinburgh’s Cameo

FROM jazz giants and Seventies punk heroines to a journey through rock’n’roll’s gospel roots, and from a pianist-provocateur’s tall tales to a crate-digging secret history of library music, Doc’n Roll Scotland promises to entertain music lovers and documentary aficionados alike with Scottish premiere screenings and Q&As with directors, artists and music experts from 25-28 April at the Cameo.

The six documentaries to be shown are The Library Music Film, Stories from the She Punks, Pure Love: The Voice of Ella Fitzgerald, Chilly Gonzales: Shut Up and Play the Piano, It Must Schwing: The Blue Note Story, and How They Got Over: Gospel Quartets and The Road to Rock’n’Roll.

Confirmed Q&As include a post-screening session with Gina Birch (The Raincoats) and Helen Reddington (The Chefs), directors of Stories from the She Punks.

According to Morven Masterton, Doc’n Roll Scotland’s director, “The beauty of what Doc’n Roll does is that it celebrates music of all genres, and we give a lot of love to the unusual and unexpected along with outstanding portraits of the icons of popular music.

“We’ve programmed a fantastic mix of films for Edinburgh. My personal favourite is Shut Up and Play The Piano, about the outrageous genius that is Chilly Gonzales.

“He’s performed in Edinburgh a few times, and if you’ve seen him live you’ll love this look at the man and his alter ego; it captures his eccentricity, energy and talent in such a playful and entertaining way.”

Tickets priced £12.20 are on sale now from www.docnrollfestival.com/film-schedule/